Protestas y tensión por la presencia de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo en un acto en la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona

"Niñatos totalitarios han intentando impedir con violencia nuestra entrada", ha afirmado la candidata del PP por Barcelona cuando más de 200 estudiantes han protestado por su presencia.

11/04/2019 - Protestas en la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, donde la candidata del PP por Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, asistía a un acto. / EUROPA PRESS

La asistencia de la candidata del PP por Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, a un acto en la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona (UAB), en Cerdanyola del Vallès, ha causado tensión cuando más de 200 estudiantes han protestado por su presencia.

La candidata ha hecho unas declaraciones antes de entrar en el acto, como estaba previsto, y ha logrado entrar en la sala de la Plaza Cívica junto al líder del PP catalán, Alejandro Fernández, y el alcaldable de Barcelona, Josep Bou, ayudados por escoltas y Mossos d'Esquadra. Más tarde, y a través de Twitter, ha lanzado un mensaje en el que llamaba "niñatos totalitarios" a los manifestantes.

Para acceder ha atravesado el grupo de estudiantes, lo que ha causado los momentos de más tensión, y una vez dentro, una veintena de Mossos han empezado a custodiar la entrada y ha habido golpes de porra contra algunos estudiantes.

