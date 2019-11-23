El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha votado este sábado, de manera presencial, en la consulta a la militancia sobre el acuerdo para un Gobierno de coalición con Unidas Podemos y ha animado a participar en la convocatoria.
Sobre las 10:50 horas, Sánchez ha llegado a la sede de la Agrupación Socialista de Pozuelo de Alarcón, andando y acompañado de miembros de su equipo. Aunque no ha hecho declaraciones a los medios, ha animado a participar en la votación a los miembros de la mesa y simpatizantes que se encontraban en la sede.
A la llegada al local, Sánchez ha sido increpado desde un balcón por unos vecinos que le han llamado "traidor", "vendido" y le han responsabilizado del caso de los ERE andaluces y de "vender España por seguir en la Moncloa".
La votación en las agrupaciones socialistas de toda España comenzó ayer de forma telemática, si bien hoy puede hacerse también de manera presencial, entre las 10:00 y las 20:00 horas.
El censo de militantes convocado -entre PSOE, PSC y sus respectivas organizaciones juveniles- es de 178.651 y la pregunta: ¿"Apoyas el acuerdo alcanzado entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos para formar un gobierno progresista de coalición?".
Fuentes de Ferraz han informado de que esperan una respuesta favorable al acuerdo y una participación por encima del 50 por ciento, en línea con la convocatoria de 2016, cuando el PSOE preguntó por el acuerdo con Ciudadanos para una investidura que luego fracasó.
