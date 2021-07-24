Estás leyendo: El PSOE propone reformar la Constitución para evitar "mayorías de bloqueo" en futuras investiduras

Público
Público

Pedro Sánchez El PSOE propone reformar la Constitución para evitar "mayorías de bloqueo" en futuras investiduras

Así lo recoge el documento de la Ponencia Marco presentado este domingo por el PSOE, que servirá como debate para el 40 Congreso que el partido celebrará en Valencia en octubre.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales Pablo Iglesias, durante el pleno del Congreso que debate la prórroga del estado de alarma. EFE/Mariscal POOL
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el exvicepresidente de Derechos Sociales Pablo Iglesias, durante el pleno del Congreso que debate la prórroga del estado de alarma. EFE/Mariscal POOL.

Actualizado:

El PSOE, en un documento que servirá como debate para el 40 Congreso que el partido celebrará en Valencia en octubre, ha dejado entrever que apuesta por una reforma de la Constitución para evitar situaciones de bloquea en futuras investiduras y evitar que las "mayorías de bloqueo" impidan la conformación del Ejecutivo. 

"Nuestro país no puede estar a merced de las llamadas mayorías de bloqueo. Por eso apostamos por reformar el mecanismo de elección del presidente del Gobierno recogido en el artículo 99 de la Constitución (...) permitiendo la presentación de varios candidatos al mismo tiempo y garantizando la investidura y gobernabilidad del que logre un mayor apoyo parlamentario y despejando la amenaza de repetición electoral".

Así lo recoge el documento de la Ponencia Marco presentado este domingo por el PSOE, que servirá como debate para el 40 Congreso que el partido celebrará en Valencia en octubre.

El grupo socialista considera la "cultura del bloqueo" como uno de los fenómenos políticos recientes "más preocupantes". Este bloqueo consiste, según explica el texto, en que los que no son capaces de sumar una mayoría parlamentaria propositiva, adoptan la estrategia de impedir que instituciones funcionen.

En este sentido, el PSOE critica la postura que tomó el Partido Popular en 2019 que "estuvo a punto de impedir la elección de un presidente y la formación de un Ejecutivo, lo que habría abocado a España a una segunda repetición electoral a las puertas de una pandemia", subraya el documento.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público