PSOE y Unidas Podemos logran un pacto para la Mesa del Congreso: la izquierda volverá a ser mayoría casi 30 años después

Habrá tres miembros del PSOE, dos de Unidas Podemos, dos del PP y dos de Cs. Los de Iglesias ocuparán la vicepresidencia primera y la secretaría primera. Los socialistas se quedan la Presidencia, una vicepresidencia y una secretaría.

Pedro Sánchez recibe a Pablo Iglesias en la Moncloa para la reunión tras los resultados del 28-A / EFE

PSOE y Unidas Podemos han alcanzado un acuerdo para la Mesa del Congreso. La composición final de la Mesa será de tres miembros del PSOE, dos de Unidas Podemos, dos del PP y dos de Ciudadanos, por lo que, como se había previsto en los últimos días, ni los partidos nacionalistas ni Vox contarán con representación en el órgano de la Cámara.

La composición de la Mesa la han avanzado los socialistas que han anunciado este viernes el pacto con Unidas Podemos. Con este acuerdo, que ha sido negociado por las portavoces de ambos grupos en el Congreso durante la pasada legislatura, Adriana Lastra e Irene Montero, el PSOE ocupará la presidencia del Congreso (que recaerá sobre la ministra de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet), una vicepresidencia y una secretaría.

Los de Pablo Iglesias ocuparán la vicepresidencia primera y la secretaría primera. La secretaria de Relaciones Institucionales del partido (y vicepresidenta cuarta durante la pasada legislatura), Gloria Elizo ocupará la vicepresidencia y el ex primer teniente de alcalde de Barcelona, Gerardo Pisarello, será el secretario primero, según avanza El País.
