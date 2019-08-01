Público
El PSOE ve "inviable" la coalición que propone Podemos pero le invita a encontrar fórmulas para un Gobierno progresista

La formación morada ha presentado una propuesta de coalición con cuatro variables.

1/8/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, poco antes de la reunión que celebró hoy con asociaciones de Igualdad.EFE/Mariscal

1/8/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en una foto de archivo.EFE/Mariscal


El PSOE rechaza la propuesta realizada esta mañana por Unidas Podemos (UP) de un Gobierno de coalición. Así lo afirma el partido en un comunicado oficial que acaba de hacer público. En este texto precisa que es "inviable" la coalición, pero invitan al partido 'morado' a encontrar fórmulas que faciliten un Gobierno y un programa progresistas.

Seguirá ampliación.

