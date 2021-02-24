Estás leyendo: El informe del suplicatorio de Puigdemont descarta que haya persecución política

El texto afirma que no se han hallado evidencias de que el proceso legal en su contra tenga el objetivo de dañar su actividad política. 

El eurodiputado de JxCat Carles Puigdemont. Johanna Geron / Reuters

El informe sobre el suplicatorio del eurodiputado de JxCat Carles Puigdemont avalado en la comisión de Asuntos Jurídicos de la Eurocámara descarta que el expresidente de la Generalitat catalana esté siendo víctima de un juicio político y afirma que no se han hallado evidencias de que el proceso legal en su contra tenga el objetivo de dañar su actividad política.

"Así pues, el Parlamento no ha encontrado pruebas de fumus persecutionis, es decir elementos fácticos que indiquen que la intención subyacente al procedimiento judicial pueda sea perjudicar la actividad política de un diputado y, por tanto, el Parlamento Europeo", señala el texto, que se había filtrado parcialmente la semana pasada y se hizo público oficialmente este miércoles.

El informe fue elaborado por el diputado conservador búlgaro Angel Dzhambazki (quien comparte grupo tanto con Vox como con los independentistas flamencos de la N-VA) y recomendó retirar la inmunidad del eurodiputado de JxCat, como había pedido la Justicia española a comienzos de 2020. 

