Corrupción en España Las reformas contra la corrupción en España no han funcionado

Tirón de orejas de Transparencia Internacional a Pedro Sánchez. La organización asegura que la regeneración democrática prometida por el presidente socialista en la moción de censura "no ha sido efectiva".

Tirón de orejas de Transparencia Internacional a Pedro Sánchez. EFE

Transparencia Internacional ha advertido a España que la ligera mejora obtenida en el Índice de Percepción de la Corrupción (IPC), hecho público este martes y que sitúa al país en la posición 41 entre 180 países, frente al puesto 42 del año pasado, demuestra que las reformas emprendidas "no han surtido efecto".

En rueda de prensa, la recién nombrada presidenta de TI-España, Silvina Bacigalupo, y el profesor Manuel Villoria, del comité de dirección de TI-España, han constatado que la regeneración democrática prometida por Pedro Sánchez en la moción de censura "no ha sido efectiva" y, de hecho, no se han adoptado medidas sustanciales en esos siete meses.

Bacigalupo ha exigido al Gobierno una "agenda para luchar contra la corrupción" y un plan integral con medidas preventivas porque "focalizar todo en la sanción" y apostar por el Código Penal "es un error" porque "llega tarde y no resuelve el problema".

El profesor Villoria también ha hecho hincapié en el populismo y la llegada de partidos extremistas a los parlamentos autonómicos que "no ayuda a acabar con la corrupción" ya que para eso haría falta "más democracia, no menos, y de más calidad".

Aunque a nivel internacional España experimenta esa leve mejoría, en la Unión Europea es el país que más ha caído, siete puntos en seis años (entre 2012 y 2018), ocupando la posición 20 entre 28 miembros.

