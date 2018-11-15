Público
República El Gobierno conmemorará y organizará por primera vez el aniversario del exilio republicano español

Aprobará este viernes en el Consejo de Gobierno una comisión interministerial para coordinar la celebración en 2019 de los actos para la conmemoración del 80 aniversario del exilio republicano español

Refugiados republicanos españoles cruzan la frontera francesa por Le Perthus, tras la derrota en la Guerra Civil. AFP

El Consejo de Gobierno, que se reunirá este viernes sin la presencia de Pedro Sánchez que participa en la Cumbre Iberoamericana en Guatemala, acordará la creación de una Comisión Interministerial para la conmemoración del 80 aniversario del exilio republicano español.

Según fuentes de La Moncloa, el objetivo es que esta comisión coordine y organice distintos actos a lo largo del próximo año, recordando a los republicanos españoles que tuvieron que exiliarse tras la guerra.

Hasta ahora, esta conmemoración se ha realizado en fechas señaladas con distintos actos en Francia, pero nunca se había asumido por parte del Gobierno directamente la coordinación de actos.

Junto a este acuerdo, en la reunión también se acordará una subvención directa a Cruz Roja Española por importe de 32 millones de euros, para la realización de actuaciones humanitarias a personas inmigrantes.

Por otra parte, el Consejo de Gobierno también aprobará ya definitivamente el anunciado Plan para el Campo de Gibraltar que recoge medidas que implican a ochos ministerios.

