madrid
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha advertido este miércoles a la Comunidad de Madrid que el cierre perimetral pactado en el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud es de obligado cumplimiento para todas, "tanto de iure como de facto".
"De iure, porque se publicará en el BOE, y de facto, porque el resto de comunidades tendrán cierre perimetral", ha zanjado la ministra en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión que ha dado luz verde al plan de medidas para el puente de San José y la Semana Santa con la única oposición de Madrid y la abstención de Catalunya.
Lo ha hecho al ser preguntada por las palabras del consejero madrileño de salud, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, que nada más conocerse las medidas acordadas en el Interterritorial, ha asegurado que la región no va a cerrar perimetralmente ni en el puente de José ni en Semana Santa.
"El consejero, al menos que yo recuerde, no manifestó esto en el Consejo", ha respondido Darias, que ha insistido en que "va a ser una orden comunicada y, por tanto, de conformidad con la legislación vigente, tanto en materia de legislación sanitaria como legislación concordante con esta, es de obligado cumplimiento".
Además del cierre perimetral, del que quedan exentas Balears y Canarias, el plan pasa además por un toque de queda nocturno que tendrá que empezar como máximo a las 23 horas y una limitación a las reuniones sociales de cuatro personas en espacios públicos cerrados y seis si son abiertos y de solo convivientes en privados.
