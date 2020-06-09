Estás leyendo: La Mesa del Congreso rechaza la comparecencia de Juan Carlos I en plena polémica por su investigación

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Rey emérito La Mesa del Congreso rechaza la comparecencia de Juan Carlos I en plena polémica por su investigación

PSOE, PP y Vox se han opuesto a la petición de la CUP registrada el pasado 4 de junio.

El rey emérito Juan Carlos. EFE/Archivo
El rey emérito Juan Carlos. EFE/Archivo

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

La Mesa del Congreso ha rechazado este martes, en plena polémica sobre la investigación al rey emérito en el ámbito judicial, una petición de la CUP para que comparezca en la Cámara, ya que PSOE, PP y Vox se han opuesto, mientras que Unidas Podemos se ha expresado a favor.

Fuentes de la Mesa han informado a Efe sobre este acuerdo adoptado a raíz de una propuesta de los diputados de la formación catalana, registrada el pasado 4 de junio.

Mireia Vehí y Albert Botrán cursaron una propuesta de comparecencia del rey Juan Carlos a raíz de la investigación que está llevando a cabo la Fiscalía de Ginebra, en Suiza, y de las informaciones sobre la configuración de "estructuras opacas para la adjudicación de contratos, posibles cuentas irregulares en paraísos fiscales y presunto blanqueamiento de capitales", señalan.

La Mesa se encarga semanalmente de admitir o no a trámite las iniciativas de los grupos. Como suele suceder con las que pide investigar a miembros de Casa Real o con las que solicitan su comparecencia, el órgano de gobierno del Congreso ha recurrido al criterio de los servicios jurídicos para denegarla.

Ese criterio es el habitual: el rey es inviolable con "efectos jurídicos permanentes" por lo que hiciera durante su reinado. Sin embargo, debido a una serie de informaciones sobre la construcción del AVE a La Meca y a presuntas irregularidades relacionadas, en las que estaría implicado Juan Carlos, la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha pedido investigarle.

La petición de comparecencia de la CUP ha generado este martes un nuevo debate sobre la conveniencia de que el rey emérito acuda al Congreso o se le investigue.

El PSOE está en contra mientras los letrados de la Cámara lo respalden, pero Unidas Podemos está a favor. Sus tres representantes en la Mesa así lo han explicado este martes durante la reunión.

Según fuentes de este órgano, el argumento que han esgrimido es que mientras es discutible la inviolabilidad de Juan Carlos por hechos cometidos durante su reinado, no lo es cuando los hechos supuestamente se han producido después. Los artículos de la Constitución que consagran dicha inviolabilidad no serían válidos en este caso.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público