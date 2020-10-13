Madrid
El Ayuntamiento de Lleida ha retirado el busto del rey emérito Juan Carlos I del Salón de Sesiones. Según han informado desde el consistorio, la decisión se ha tomado después de la aprobación de la moción presentada por el grupo municipal de ERC-AM en el pleno del viernes pasado.
En este sentido, los republicanos manifestaron su "rechazo" al sistema monárquico, ya que "presenta sólidos indicios de corrupción y es heredero del franquismo". Desde esta mañana, el busto se ha trasladado hasta el Archivo Arqueológico de Lleida, lugar donde permanecerá a partir de ahora.
La moción presentada por ERC-AM, que gobierna en el Ayuntamiento junto a JxCat y en Comú de Lleida, contó con los votos a favor de los partidos de gobierno y la votación en contra de los de la oposición: PSC, PP y Cs.
