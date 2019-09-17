Rivera: "Un candidato que no puede llegar a acuerdos es un candidato que fracasa"

Albert Rivera no tira la tolla. Cree que todavía "hay margen" hasta el jueves y emplaza al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, a "rectificar su posición" a cambio de su abstención: "Le he dicho a Sánchez que si rectifica, todavía hay tiempo de que este país se ponga en marcha". El dirigente 'naranja' considera que Sánchez tiene dos alternativas -un pacto a su izquierda con Unidas Podemos o a su derecha, de la mano de su partido y el PP- y no elige ninguna de ellas deliberadamente.

"Sánchez no acepta negociar con sus socios ni acepta a Cs ni al PP", ha subrayado Rivera, lo que a sus ojos lo convierte en un presidente fracasado: "Un candidato que no puede llegar a acuerdos es un candidato que fracasa". A juicio del líder de Cs ha criticado la carta de respuesta del presidente en funciones, ha asegurado que ninguna de las condiciones planteadas por su partido se cumplen actualmente.

"Estamos a tiempo, pero Sánchez debe recificar, si no impone sus acuerdos, España tendrá legislatura, gobierno y se pondrá en marcha, pero si no se mueve y sigue con esos acuerdos, entonces España, en vez de soluciones, tendrá problemas".

((Habrá ampliación))