Albert Rivera, presidente de Ciudadanos, ha acusado al PP de ser una "vieja derecha" tras lo ocurrido en la Convención Nacional del partido del pasado fin de semana, en la que, a su juicio, se escenificaron los "anhelos políticos del pasado". El líder de Cs ha recordado que estamos en 2019 y no "en los 80", que las grandes mayorías ya han acabado, y ha criticado que Pablo Casado esté "anclado en el pasado". "Estamos en época de consensos, no de mayorías absolutas" ha señalado en un desayuno informativo de Nueva Economía Fórum.
Rivera ha asegurado que únicamente llegará a acuerdos con el bipartidismo, por lo que descarta pactar con Vox tras las elecciones autonómicas y municipales de mayo; priorizará a PP o PSOE dependiendo de las aritméticas y de los proyectos que planteen. No obstante, no ha concretado si repetirá la fórmula de Andalucía, en la que tras el acuerdo de gobierno con el PP, la formación de Casado firmó, paralelamente, un acuerdo de investidura con los de Abascal, y gracias a ellos, Juan Marín, el candidato de Cs, llegó a la vicepresidencia.

