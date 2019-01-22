Público
Albert Rivera Rivera considera que Casado está "anclado en el pasado" y que el PP es "una derecha vieja"

El líder de Ciudadanos descarta pactos con Vox tras las elecciones de mayo, y reconoce que solo llegará a acuerdos con el bipartidismo; priorizará a PP o PSOE dependiendo de las aritméticas y de los proyectos que planteen. 

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, durante su discurso en un desayuno informativo para informar de los retos de su partido. EFE/Ballesteros

Albert Rivera, presidente de Ciudadanos, ha acusado al PP de ser una "vieja derecha" tras lo ocurrido en la Convención Nacional del partido del pasado fin de semana, en la que, a su juicio, se escenificaron los "anhelos políticos del pasado". El líder de Cs ha recordado que estamos en 2019 y no "en los 80", que las grandes mayorías ya han acabado, y ha criticado que Pablo Casado esté "anclado en el pasado". "Estamos en época de consensos, no de mayorías absolutas" ha señalado en un desayuno informativo de Nueva Economía Fórum.

Rivera ha asegurado que únicamente llegará a acuerdos con el bipartidismo, por lo que descarta pactar con Vox tras las elecciones autonómicas y municipales de mayo; priorizará a PP o PSOE dependiendo de las aritméticas y de los proyectos que planteen. No obstante, no ha concretado si repetirá la fórmula de Andalucía, en la que tras el acuerdo de gobierno con el PP, la formación de Casado firmó, paralelamente, un acuerdo de investidura con los de Abascal, y gracias a ellos, Juan Marín, el candidato de Cs, llegó a la vicepresidencia.

