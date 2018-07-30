La periodista Rosa María Mateo ha tomado posesión este lunes en el Congreso de los Diputados, convirtiéndose así en la Administradora única temporal de RTVE hasta que se resuelva el concurso público que se ha convocado.
En su discurso ha querido resaltar la importancia de luchar por "una empresa de la que se sientan orgullosos sus conciudadanos, sean cuales sean sus ideas políticas o sus creencias religiosas”. En esta misma línea, la periodista defiende una RTVE “pública, plural e independiente porque así lo establece la ley, pero sobre todo por convicción”.
También ha querido dejar claras sus intenciones de "contar con los profesionales de la casa, y de forma muy especial con quién ha luchado durante mucho tiempo por contar la actualidad con criterios periodísticos". Con estas palabras, hace alusión a los Viernes Negros, con los que desde hace dos meses los profesionales del ente denunciaban la presión y la manipulación que sufrían en sus puestos de trabajo.
"Vamos a perseguir un sueño, un sueño que se hizo realidad en contadas ocasiones y del que tuvimos que despertar con gran decepción. Ojalá este sueño dure para siempre", ha concluido Mateo.
Rosa María Mateo toma posesión como administradora de @rtve, una gran profesional comprometida con el periodismo de calidad. Por informar, formar y entretener. ¡Enhorabuena! pic.twitter.com/Yw9qD8RJiD— La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) 30 de julio de 2018
