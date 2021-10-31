Estás leyendo: Sánchez evita ahora hablar de derogación y dice que hay que reconstruir "algunas cosas" de la reforma laboral de 2012

Sánchez evita ahora hablar de derogación y dice que hay que reconstruir "algunas cosas" de la reforma laboral de 2012

31/10/2021 Pedro Sánchez, con Nadia Calviño durante la Cumbre del G20 en Roma.
Pedro Sánchez, con Nadia Calviño, durante la Cumbre del G20 en Roma. - Borja Puig De La Bellacasa/ EFE/ Pool Moncloa 

Madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha afirmado ante el proceso abierto para la reforma laboral que lo importante es "ganar la batalla al futuro" y, para ello, ve necesario reconstruir "algunas cosas" de las que cree que se hicieron mal en la reforma aprobada en 2012 por el Gobierno del PP.

Sánchez se ha referido a la negociación de la reforma laboral y a la polémica al respecto entre los socios de coalición en la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido al término de la cumbre de líderes del G20, celebrada en Roma.

Una comparecencia a dos días de la reunión que mantendrá con sus vicepresidentas primera y segunda, Nadia Calviño y Yolanda Díaz, respectivamente (principales protagonistas de la polémica), y los ministros de Hacienda, Seguridad Social y Educación para coordinar la posición del Ejecutivo al respecto.

