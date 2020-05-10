Sánchez no aclara si es cierto el dato de la Universidad Johns Hopkins que coloca a España como quinto país en test realizados

madrid
El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez aseguró el pasado 28 de abril durante una rueda de prensa que España es el quinto país del mundo que más test de diagnóstico de covid-19 ha realizado, dato que atribuyó a una publicación de la Universidad Johns Hopkins.
Sin embargo, este sábado, cuando fue interpelado sobre esta cuestión por la CNN, que preguntó sobre el origen y la veracidad de este ranking, el presidente no respondió a la cuestión. Según la cadena, ni Sanidad y el presidente han resuelto la incógnita, mientras que la Universidad Johns Hopkins asegura que no tiene los datos necesarios para poder establecer una clasificación sobre países y tests realizados.
El número de test realizados es una de las grandes preguntas durante estos días, aunque de difícil respuesta. Esta misma semana, saltaba la polémica cuando la OCDE colocaba a España como el octavo país del mundo con más test realizados, cuando en realidad es el decimoctavo.
Los datos del Gobierno
Sánchez defendió este sábado que España "es de los países que más test está realizando" tanto de pruebas de diagnóstico PCR como test de anticuerpos. En concreto, el presidente del Ejecutivo ha asegurado que, hasta el 7 de mayo, se han realizado un total de 2.467.761 test para diagnosticar la covid-19.
De ellos, 1.625.211 test han sido pruebas PCR, de las cuales 274.081 se han realizado durante la última semana, según los datos facilitados por este sábado por Sánchez durante su comparecencia en rueda de prensa telemática desde La Moncloa. Asimismo, aseguró que se han realizado un total de 842.550 test de anticuerpos, de los cuales 261.225 se han realizado en la última semana.
