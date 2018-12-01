Público
Sánchez, sobre el pesquero español 'Nuestra Señora del Loreto': "Tiene que ir al puerto seguro más próximo"

El presidente del Gobierno ha pedido al patrón del barco que cumpla con la legislación comunitaria e internacional que, en su opinión, es "clara en estos casos".

El presidente del gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, comparece en rueda de prensa durante la cumbre de líderes del G20 hoy, en Buenos Aires (Argentina).- EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha señalado que el pesquero español 'Nuestra Señora del Loreto', que lleva más de una semana a la deriva tras rescatara una docena de personas en aguas del Mediterráneo cercanas a Libia, tiene que ir al puerto seguro "más próximo".

"Antes no había un puerto seguro cercano y ahora sí lo hay. Todos, Gobierno, ciudadanos y barcos privados, estamos sometidos a la Ley Internacional y a la Ley Comunitaria", ha manifestado Sánchez en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del G20 en Buenos Aires.

En este sentido, ha pedido al patrón del 'Nuestra Señora del Loreto' que cumpla con la legislación comunitaria e internacional que, en su opinión, es "clara en estos casos". "Lo que se tiene que hacer es ir a un puerto cercano, al puerto seguro más próximo y ahora mismo existe esa posibilidad", ha sentenciado.

