Una sede de ERC en Lleida amanece presidida por una cabeza de cerdo y banderas de España

La sede de ERC de Solsona (Lleida) ha amanecido este miércoles con una cabeza de cerdo en la puerta y una bandera española pintada en el suelo que ocupa también las escaleras y parte de vía pública. Junto a la cabeza de cerdo había un mensaje con el texto en catalán: 'No habéis aprendido nada de la historia', ha explicado el alcalde de Solsona, el republicano David Rodríguez.

El alcalde ha señalado que la sede del partido no ha sufrido daños. Además, ha informado que la formación no ha debatido todavía si presentará o no denuncia, pero él sí ha denunciado los hechos como alcalde por los daños en la vía pública.

El propio Rodríguez ha anunciado que las autoridades han identificado a dos personas que viven en la zona como presuntas responsables. El CDR del Solsonès ha apuntado en su cuenta de Twitter que no ha reivindicado la acción pero que estará "al lado de la iniciativa" pese a que las personas identificadas no son de su colectivo.