Tras la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo El Gobierno denuncia que el movimiento en Catalunya está coordinado por grupos violentos

Se ve obligado a emitir un comunicado a medianoche ante los incidentes ocurridos en las cuatro capitales catalanas. Valora y felicita la coordinación policial y advierte de que para garantizar la seguridad. "si es preciso actuará con firmeza, proporcionalidad y unidad". De momento, no contempla aplicar la Ley de Seguridad Nacional como le ha pedido el PP

Milers de persones concentrades al centre de Barcelona contra la sentència del Procés. EFE / ALEJANDRO GARCÍA

El Gobierno hizo público cerca de la medianoche del martes un comunicado en el que afirma que, ante los incidentes registrados en las cuatros capitales de provincia catalana, "es evidente que no estamos ante un movimiento ciudadano pacífico, sino coordinado por grupos que utilizan la violencia en la calle para romper la convivencia en Catalunya", afirma el comunicado.

El Gobierno admite que es "una minoría" quien "está queriendo imponer la violencia en las calles de las ciudades catalanas", provocando destrozo y actos vandálicos. Ante esta situación, el Gobierno afirma que su objetivo será garantizar la seguridad y la convivencia, "y lo hará si es preciso siguiendo su compromiso de firmeza, proporcionalidad y unidad", dice el escrito.

El Ejecutivo valora muy positivamente la coordinación y el trabajo conjunto entre Mossos, Policía Nacional y Guardia Civil, y felicita a los tres Cuerpos, dando a entender que no entra en sus planes aplicar la Ley de Seguridad Nacional como le ha solicitado el líder del PP.

(Habrá ampliación)

