El líder del PP ha cargado contra el presidente del Gobierno, al que ha acusado de "subvertir el régimen" y de "degenerar las instituciones". "Tolera los ataques al rey", ha insistido Casado. "Se erige en defensor de la Corona. La última vez que se erigieron en defensores de algo fue de la unidad de España, y mire como acabamos", advierte Sánchez.

Imagen de archivo del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Congreso / EFE

madrid

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado han escenificado una vez más en el Congreso la ruptura política total entre el Gobierno y el principal partido de la oposición. En esta ocasión el motivo del enfrentamiento ha sido la Corona, un asunto que el líder del PP ha puesto sobre la mesa durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo de este miércoles para llevar a cabo una defensa a ultranza de la monarquía ante los supuestos "ataques" que asegura que está recibiendo Felipe VI por parte del Gobierno.

Aunque la pregunta registrada de Casado al presidente era "¿Está defendiendo el futuro de los españoles?", El líder del PP ha basado casi toda su intervención en una defensa de la Corona, en la que ha llegado a acusar a Sánchez de "subvertir el régimen" y de "degenerar las instituciones".

"Usted prometió guardar y hacer guardar la Constitución con lealtad al rey, y una vez más mintió. Tolera los ataques al rey. La monarquía es garante de la democracia y hace casi seis años estas Cortes designaron a Felipe VI como nuestro rey. La justicia se administra en nombre del rey; de las 20 democracias más avanzadas del mundo, siete son monarquías", ha defendido Casado.

"Se erige usted en defensor de la Corona. Antes ustedes se erigieron en supuestos defensores de la unidad de España frente al independentismo catalán y ya ve cómo acabamos. No siga por ese camino", le ha respondido Sánchez.

