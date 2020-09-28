Casado: "A Felipe VI lo votamos los españoles, a Garzón y a Iglesias no"

"A Felipe VI lo votamos los españoles, a Garzón y a Iglesias no, ya que Sánchez prometió en campaña que no pactaría con ellos", ha asegurado el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, durante una entrevista en Onda Cero, donde ha criticado el silencio del jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, ante los "ataques" al rey.

Considera que Sánchez demuestra una "absoluta complicidad" con esos ataques "ya que no los desmiente" pero también una "profunda cobardía" porque intenta que su propio electorado "no censure lo que está haciendo".

El líder del PP ya exigió el cese del ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, y anunció que llevará al Congreso la reprobación del vicepresidente del Gobierno Pablo Iglesias por lo que considera sus ataques a Felipe VI.

Casado ha insistido en que Sánchez es "un cobarde" porque "no da la cara" y no defiende al rey ni la unidad nacional. También critica el inicio de la tramitación de los indultos solicitados por los políticos presos del procés. Sobre elecciones en Catalunya, Casado ha pedido "llamar a las urnas cuanto antes" si no será un "fraude de ley".