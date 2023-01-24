Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la primera comparecencia de Sánchez en el Congreso este 2023

Público
Público

Sigue en directo la primera comparecencia de Sánchez en el Congreso este 2023 

El presidente del Gobierno abre el nuevo periodo de sesiones del Congreso en 2023 para dar cuenta de los acuerdos energéticos adoptados en el último Consejo Europeo, también estará presente la propuesta del PP para que gobierne la lista más votada.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia este miércoles ante el pleno del Congreso para informar de las conclusiones del Consejo Europeo, la Cumbre de la OTAN y las relaciones con Marruecos
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante una comparecencia ante el pleno del Congreso para informar de las conclusiones del Consejo Europeo, la Cumbre de la OTAN y las relaciones con Marruecos. Chema Moya / EFE

Sigue en directo la comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aquí: 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público