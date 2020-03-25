Estás leyendo: Los sindicatos de inquilinos critican al Gobierno por no aprobar medidas para el alquiler

Piden al Ejecutivo que "apruebe la suspensión y no la moratoria de todos los alquileres de las personas que hayan visto sus ingresos reducidos o anulados" por la emergencia del coronavirus.

Imagen de un piso en alquiler. EUROPA PRESS
Imagen de un piso en alquiler. EUROPA PRESS

El sindicato de inquilinos de Madrid y Barcelona critican al Gobierno por no contemplar "ninguna medida para apoyar a las miles de personas que el próximo 1 de abril no podrá sumir el pago del alquiler" en el Consejo de Ministros del pasado martes.

A través de un comunicado, los sindicatos consideran que "es una vergüenza" y piden al Ejecutivo que "apruebe la suspensión y no la moratoria de todos los alquileres de las personas que hayan visto sus ingresos reducidos o anulados" por la emergencia del coronavirus.

Ante la información sobre una suspensión de alquileres por dos meses, con compensación a los pequeños 'caseros', los sindicatos denuncian que "ningún ciudadano que esté sufriendo las consecuencias económicas de la Covid-19 tiene hasta el momento la garantía de que se le suspenda el pago de los alquileres la próxima semana".

Los sindicatos ya han reunido más de 41.000 firmas para exigir al Gobierno que suspenda los alquileres mientras dure el confinamiento por el decreto del estado de alarma través de una petición en change.org.

