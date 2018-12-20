Durante la misma madrugrada del jueves, las Juventudes Socialistas de España (JSE) y las Juventudes Socialistas de Catalunya (JSC) han lanzado un comunicado conjunto de apoyo a la celebración del Consejo de Ministros en Barcelona y han denunciado el ataque a más de 15 sedes socialistas en Catalunya durante las últimas horas.
Al comunicado se le une una campaña con el lema: "Sin dialogo no hay solución. Sin ley no ha democracia. Benvingut president", con la que quieren defender que las Juventudes Socialistas apuestan "por resolver los conflictos políticos mediante el diálogo, el pacto y el acuerdo, siempre en el marco constitucional".
En el escrito, además de los ataques a las sedes socialistas, se denuncia también que en los últimos días han crecido las actitudes intimidatorias, amenazantes o violentas.
Por ello, aclaran que desde las Juventudes Socialistas se muestra el máximo respeto al derecho a la manifestación y se anima a expresar las ideas de forma democrática, tranquila y pacífica, "pero cualquier acción que no respete esos valores será responsabilidad de aquellos que llevan días calentando el ambiente y animando a los más radicales", afirman en la misiva.
Las Juventudes del PSOE y del PSC advierten también de que la continuidad del conflicto "del que los extremos viven" no es ninguna solución, "por mucho que a los extremos (la derecha nacionalista española y los sectores más radicales del independentismo) les venga bien esta estrategia", afirman,
Por ello, aseguran que lo que más le interesa a la ciudadanía catalana y española "es apostar por el acuerdo desde la pluralidad y la diversidad, que es una riqueza para un país y no un problema, y poder seguir avanzando juntos y juntas en una España moderna, justa, próspera e ilusionante", dicen en el comunicado.
Por último, ponen en valor que la reunión de este jueves del Consejo de Ministros en Barcelona apruebe, entre otras medidas, "la mayor subida del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI) de la historia de la democracia, situándose en 900 euros".
Por ello, JSE y JSC animan "a los independentistas que dicen ser de izquierdas" que apuesten por celebrar esta medida progresista en lugar de intentar boicotear el Consejo de Ministros.
