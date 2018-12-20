Público
Un marinero muerto y tres rescatados en el hundimiento de un pesquero en Malpica

El fallecido es el patrón del barco, que se quedó atrapado en las redes de la embarcación.

Mapa de localización de Malpica, donde ha naufragado un pesquero.

Un marinero ha muerto y tres han sido rescatados por Salvamento Marítimo esta madrugada en la zona del la dársena del puerto de Malpica, en A Coruña, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la Delegación de Gobierno en Galicia.

El episodio se produjo a las 4.45 de la mañana cuando el pesquero 'A Silvosa' se ha hundido cerca de la dársena de dicho puerto coruñés. El fallecido es el patrón del barco, confirman estas fuentes, que se quedó atrapado en las redes de la embarcación.

Su cuerpo ha sido recuperado por unos buzos, mientras que los otros tres tripulantes han salido a flote y han podido ser rescatados por Salvamento Marítimo. Todavía se estudian las causas del naufragio, aunque se apunta al fuerte oleaje generado por las compuertas de la dársena a la salida del barco al mar.

