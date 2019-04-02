Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Soraya Rodríguez se incorpora a la lista de Ciudadanos a las elecciones europeas

La exportavoz del PSOE, que abandonó el partido por discrepancias con Pedro Sánchez, irá como independiente en la lista de la formación naranja que encabeza Luis Garicano.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Soraya Rodríguez, en una imagen de archivo. - EFE

Soraya Rodríguez, en una imagen de archivo. - EFE

Soraya Rodríguez ha cambiado finalmente la rosa por el naranja. La exportavoz del PSOE ha dado su visto bueno e integrarse en la lista de Ciudadanos a las elecciones europeas. La exdiputada socialista figurará como independiente en la candidatura que encabeza Luis Garicano ya que no se afiliará a Cs, según ha adelantado este martes El País

Rodríguez dejó su escaño en el Congreso a finales de febrero y una semana después abandonó el PSOE por discrepancias con Pedro Sánchez. Ya entonces se barajaba la opción de unirse a la lista de Ciudadanos a las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo. Sin embargo, ni el partido naranja ni ella misma llegaron a confirmar esta posibilidad.

La exsecretaria de Estado participará esta tarde en un acto de Cs en Madrid junto a Albert Rivera y Garicano, donde, previsiblemente, se anuncie el fichaje de la exsocialista. En ocasiones anteriores, Rivera ha anunciado la incorporación de candidatos independientes como Marcos de Quinto, Edmundo Bal o Sara Giménez a las listas de Cs ─en este caso a las elecciones generales─ en actos de partido en los que se desconocía que estas personas iban a participar.

El pasado febrero, Soraya Rodríguez fue una de las voces socialistas que criticaron que el Gobierno de Sánchez aceptase la figura de un relator o mediador para sus negociaciones con los partidos independentistas catalanes, tras lo cual fue relevada por la dirección del grupo parlamentario como miembro y vicepresidenta de la delegación española en la Asamblea Parlamentaria del Consejo de Europa.

Después, ella misma anunció su salida del Congreso y del PSOE y a principios de marzo surgieron los rumores que la vinculaban con Ciudadanos. Rodríguez dijo entonces que no había recibido ninguna propuesta formal y que tenía que pensar sobre su futuro. Mientras, Rivera la elogiaba como una política "capaz y moderada" que defendió la Constitución y que se opuso al acercamiento de Sánchez a los partidos independentistas.

"No puedo descartar nada" porque "estamos incorporando talento a este proyecto", declaró el líder de la formación naranja sobre la posibilidad de incluir a la exdiputada en la candidatura europea. Esta lista está encabezada por el responsable de Economía y Empleo de Cs, Luis Garicano ─elegido en primarias─, y de momento se ha anunciado la incorporación de la eurodiputada de UPyD Maite Pagazaurtundua.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad