El Supremo anula la condena a Atutxa por desobediencia tras acatar la sentencia de Estrasburgo 

Los jueces europeos dijeron que se vulneró su derecho a un juicio justo. El Supremo condenó al expresidente del Parlamento Vasco, Juan Maria Atutxa, a un año y seis meses de inhabilitación y multa de 18.000 euros por no haber ilegalizado al grupo parlamentario Sozialista Abertzaleak en el año 2003.

El expresidente del Parlamento Vasco Juan Maria Atutxa EFE/Luis Tejido

El expresidente del Parlamento vasco, Juan Mari Atutxa, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE - MIGUEL TOÑA

El Supremo ha anulado la sentencia que condenó al expresidente del Parlamento Vasco Juan Maria Atutxa por desobediencia al no ilegalizar en 2003 al grupo parlamentario Sozialista Abertzaleak, al aplicar el dictamen del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) que declaró vulnerados sus derechos.

La Sala estima el recurso de revisión de Atutxa y de los exmiembros de la mesa del Parlamento Kontxi Bilbao y Gorka Knörr, también condenados, contra la sentencia del 8 de abril de 2008, de la que Estrasburgo no se pronunció hasta junio de 2017.

El Supremo condenó a Atutxa a un año y seis meses de inhabilitación y multa de 18.000 euros, mientras que Bilbao y Knörr fueron sentenciados a un año de inhabilitación y 12.000 euros por un delito de desobediencia al propio tribunal, a causa de su negativa abierta y directa a obedecer decisiones judiciales y disolver al grupo parlamentario Sozialista Abertzaleak. Pero años después, el tribunal europeo condenó a España por privar a Atutxa, Knörr y Bilbao de poder defenderse en una vista.

Los jueces europeos dijeron que se vulneró su derecho a un juicio justo, debido a que "las cuestiones que debían ser examinadas por el Tribunal Supremo necesitaban la apreciación directa del testimonio de los demandantes". Y entendieron que el Supremo "llegó a su conclusión por deducción, sin escuchar a los interesados, que no tuvieron la oportunidad de exponerle las razones por las cuales negaban haber tenido una intención fraudulenta".

Ante esta situación, los tres condenados presentaron un escrito de revisión, una figura jurídica excepcional destinada a revocar sentencias firmes contra personas que han sido condenadas por un error tras conocerse datos o hechos claves con posterioridad al juicio o, como es el caso, en aplicación del fallo del TEDH, que son de naturaleza vinculante en nuestro ordenamiento jurídico. Es por ello que la Sala anula ahora la condena como consecuencia de la sentencia del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos que declaró vulnerado el derecho de estas personas a un proceso equitativo.

