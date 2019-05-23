El Supremo devuelve la decisión sobre la suspensión de los presos al Congreso

El tribunal del procés ha devuelto la decisión sobre la suspensión de los diputados en prisión preventiva al Congreso y ha insistido en la comunicación que ya le remitió el pasado viernes en la que le informaba sobre la situación de los parlamentarios.
De esta forma ha contestado la Sala al escrito que este miércoles le envió la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, en el que le trasladaba la responsabilidad de decidir.
[Habrá ampliación]
