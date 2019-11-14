Teruel Existe vincula el sí a Sánchez al desbloqueo de infraestructuras

El diputado electo de Teruel Existe, Tomás Guitarte, ha vinculado este jueves el sí a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez a que el Gobierno asuma un pacto de Estado por el reequilibrio territorial, que ese pacto tenga financiación permanente y haya voluntad de desbloquear las infraestructuras pendientes.
En declaraciones a los medios tras más de una hora de reunión en el Congreso con la portavoz parlamentaria del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, para abordar la investidura, Guitarte ha valorado la "receptividad" de los socialistas, pero ha señalado que aún no se han posicionado, ya que ha sido una reunión meramente informativa y han quedado emplazados a más encuentros.
Tras la reunión, la portavoz del grupo socialista, Adriana Lastra, no ha hecho declaraciones a los medios. No obstante, Lastra ha dicho ser consciente del "interés" de la prensa por estas reuniones para recabar apoyos a la investidura, pero ha pedido que se entienda la "discreción" que precisa el Gobierno en funciones para sacarlas adelante.
Sí ha hecho declaraciones el diputado electo de Teruel Existe, que ha ahondado en la reunión en la problemática que se deriva del cierre de la central térmica de Andorra (Teruel) para junio de 2020 y que supone la pérdida de 450 empleos directos y casi 4.000 indirectos.
El diputado electo de Teruel Existe ha emplazado al Estado, como antiguo propietario, a corresponsabilizarse de esta situación, ya que la central térmica supone el 10% del PIB de la provincia. En este sentido, Guitarte ha exigido al Gobierno medidas de reconversión industrial en la zona y un convenio de transición justa.
En definitiva, los representantes de Teruel Existe han pedido al PSOE el desbloqueo de "cosas que llevan en los cajones" más de veinte años. Guitarte ha comentado que como formación transversal ya habían anunciado en campaña que apoyarían la gobernabilidad del país y han visto a los socialistas convencidos de que "serán el bloque dominante". Además de Guitarte, ha acudido a la reunión con el PSOE el senador Joaquín Egea y el número dos de la lista de Teruel Existe, Manuel Gimeno.
