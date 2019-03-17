Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Toni Ferrer, responsable de Empleo en el PSOE, número dos de la lista al Senado

El histórico dirigente de UGT, mano derecha del que fuera líder del sindicato Cándido Méndez, seguirá a la presidenta del partido, Cristina Narbona. La número tres será Silvia Buabent, activista feminista y experta en violencia de género. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Toni Ferrer, en una imagen de archivo. EP

Toni Ferrer, en una imagen de archivo. EP

El secretario de Empleo del PSOE, Toni Ferrer, será el número dos en la lista del Senado que los socialistas presentarán en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, informaron a Europa Press fuentes socialistas.

El histórico dirigente de UGT, mano derecha del que fuera líder del sindicato Cándido Méndez, seguirá a la presidenta del partido, Cristina Narbona, que será la cabeza de la candidatura por Madrid para el Senado.

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, fichó a Toni Ferrer en junio de 2017, durante el 39 Congreso del partido.

Toni Ferrer fue secretario de Acción Sindical de UGT desde 1995 hasta marzo de 2016, cuando abandonó la dirección del sindicato tras la elección de Pepe Álvarez como nuevo secretario general en sustitución de Cándido Méndez.

Buabent, activista feminista, número 3

La número tres al Senado es Silvia Buabent, madrileña, activista feminista experta en violencia de género.

Buabent ha sido concejal de Igualdad en el ayuntamiento de Fuenlabrada y forma parte de la Ejecutiva del PSOE de Madrid como secretaria de movimientos sociales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad