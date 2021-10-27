Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo inadmite la querella de Vox contra Marlaska por el cese de Pérez de los Cobos

El Tribunal Supremo inadmite la querella de Vox contra Marlaska por el cese de Pérez de los Cobos

El partido de ultraderecha sostenía que el cese del exjefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil sucedió porque se negó a informar a sus superiores acerca de la investigación judicializada de la manifestación del 8 de marzo.

25/10/2021 El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, durante su intervención en la entrega de seis grandes cruces y 14 encomiendas de la Real Orden de Reconocimiento Civil a las Víctimas del Terrorismo. María José López / Europa Press

La querella que interpuso Vox contra el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, por el cese del coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos del cargo de jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Madrid, no ha sido admitida a trámite por la Sala de los Penal del Tribunal Supremo.

El partido de ultraderecha la interpuso acusando al ministro de delitos de prevaricación, obstrucción a la justicia y represalias. Los magistrados, sin embargo, opinan que esta querella no puede ser admitida dado que el cese administrativo no lo realizó Marlaska, sino el secretario de Estado. Y este último lo hizo a petición de la directora de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez

De acuerdo a los magistrados del Alto Tribunal, "no cabe atribuir la autoría de los delitos que se imputan al señor ministro" y estiman que "se precisarían elementos probatorios de mayor consistencia para establecer esa inferencia, ya que lo único acreditado es que quien dispuso el cese fue la autoridad administrativa a la que correspondía la competencia para ello, sin que se tenga constancia alguna de la intervención del ministro en dicha decisión, por más que pudiera estar de acuerdo con ella". 

La querella del partido de Abascal se basaba en la idea de que Pérez de los Cobos fue cesado después de que el exjefe de la Comandancia de la Benemérita se negara a informar a sus superiores acerca de la investigación judicializada de la manifestación del 8 de marzo, sobre la que el juez dio órdenes estrictas de confidencialidad y reserva.

