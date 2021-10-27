El Tribunal Supremo inadmite la querella de Vox contra Marlaska por el cese de Pérez de los Cobos

madridActualizado:
La querella que interpuso Vox contra el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, por el cese del coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos del cargo de jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Madrid, no ha sido admitida a trámite por la Sala de los Penal del Tribunal Supremo.
El partido de ultraderecha la interpuso acusando al ministro de delitos de prevaricación, obstrucción a la justicia y represalias. Los magistrados, sin embargo, opinan que esta querella no puede ser admitida dado que el cese administrativo no lo realizó Marlaska, sino el secretario de Estado. Y este último lo hizo a petición de la directora de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez.
De acuerdo a los magistrados del Alto Tribunal, "no cabe atribuir la autoría de los delitos que se imputan al señor ministro" y estiman que "se precisarían elementos probatorios de mayor consistencia para establecer esa inferencia, ya que lo único acreditado es que quien dispuso el cese fue la autoridad administrativa a la que correspondía la competencia para ello, sin que se tenga constancia alguna de la intervención del ministro en dicha decisión, por más que pudiera estar de acuerdo con ella".
La querella del partido de Abascal se basaba en la idea de que Pérez de los Cobos fue cesado después de que el exjefe de la Comandancia de la Benemérita se negara a informar a sus superiores acerca de la investigación judicializada de la manifestación del 8 de marzo, sobre la que el juez dio órdenes estrictas de confidencialidad y reserva.
