El TSJC mantiene la suspensión de la limitación del servicio de Uber y Cabify en Barcelona

Esta decisión amenaza con tensar más la protesta de los taxistas, quienes se reunirán con la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, a las 18.00 horas de este viernes.

Cientos de taxis durante la lenta marcha por las calles de Barcelona durante su segunda jornada de huelga.- REUTERS/Albert Gea

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha acordado este viernes mantener la suspensión cautelar del reglamento del Área Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB) que restringía en la práctica la actividad de las aplicaciones Uber y Cabify, que operan en Barcelona a través de licencias de vehículos con conductor, las llamadas VTC.

La decisión del TSJC amenaza con tensar más la protesta de los taxistas de Barcelona, puesto que este colectivo confiaba en mantener vigente el reglamento del AMB.

En la vista previa, los representantes de la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) habían solicitado que se mantuviera la suspensión cautelar con el argumento de que el AMB carecía de competencias para ello, y de que el reglamento suponía en la práctica revocar licencias de VTC ya concedidas.

En cambio, los representantes del AMB y de las asociaciones de taxistas habían reclamado que se revocara la suspensión por el perjuicio económico que supondría mantener suspendido dicho reglamento mientras se espera sentencia sobre el caso.

El AMB sostiene que su reglamento no cuestiona autorizaciones existentes ni competencias estatales, sino que establece una autorización adicional para los vehículos con licencia VTC que operen en el área metropolitana de Barcelona.

Las asociaciones de taxistas, que el miércoles a las seis de la mañana iniciaron una huelga que ha acabado este viernes a la misma hora, deben decidir ahora cómo reaccionan a la decisión del TSJC.

