Presupuestos del Estado Unidas Podemos, Bildu y ERC pactan una enmienda en los Presupuestos para suspender los desahucios hasta 2022

También han pactado otra enmienda para impedir los cortes de luz, agua y gas durante el estado de alarma. Los tres grupos políticos esperan que el PSOE se sume a la iniciativa.

Los diputados de EH Bildu Oskar Matute (izquierda) y Mertxe Aizpurua (centro) junto al diputado de Unidas Podemos Jaume Asens hablan con la prensa. (. Mariscal / EFE

Unidas Podemos, ERC y EH Bildu han pactado dos enmiendas a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para suspender los desahucios hasta diciembre de 2022 y para impedir los cortes de luz, agua y gas durante el estado de alarma, y han confiado en que el PSOE se sume a esta iniciativa.

Estas formaciones políticas han señalado que se trata de que cesen los desahucios más allá del estado de alarma, ya que, afirman, que no es congruente que se pida que los ciudadanos se queden en casa y al mismo tiempo se hagan desahucios.

"Hemos hablado con el PSOE y entienden que se presente esta enmienda. Estamos convencidos de que en el trámite parlamentario podremos lograr su concurso", ha dicho el portavoz de En Comú Podem en el Congreso, Jaume Asens.

Las iniciativas que son dos enmiendas adicionales protegen a los grupos vulnerables de población sin alternativa habitacional y están pensadas para los grandes tenedores de vivienda y no tanto para los pequeños propietarios.

"No va dirigida a situaciones de necesidad por parte de algún propietario que pueda acreditar", ha dicho Asens, al tiempo que la portavoz de EH Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurua, explica que otra enmienda también contempla impedir cortes de agua, gas o luz.

"No queremos volver a la vieja normalidad marcada por los desahucios, paro, pobreza energética...No es una opción, es el esfuerzo de recompensar a quienes más está sufriendo...no podemos mirar hacia otro lado", ha afirmado.

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, ha ironizado con que "la antiespaña está aquí defendiendo los derechos fundamentales de la gente más allá de su bandera", y ha criticado que el PSOE no se haya sumado a la iniciativa de hoy.

