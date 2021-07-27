Unidas Podemos y los socios del Gobierno reclaman una investigación de la fortuna del emérito a través de la venta de armas

Mismo objetivo pero distintas formas. Unidas Podemos y los socios del Gobierno han vuelto a pedir que el Congreso investigue la fortuna que el rey emérito forjó con la venta de armas a países árabes, tal como desveló Público en exclusiva. El grupo morado se ha vuelto a unir a ERC, EH Bildu, Junts, PDeCAT, CUP, Más País, Compromís y BNG para exigir una comisión de investigación "relativa a la opacidad en la venta de armas a países no democráticos y las comisiones ilegales vinculadas".

El título de la petición, en el que no se menciona ni a Juan Carlos I ni a ningún miembro de la Familia Real no es casual. Tampoco los hechos a los que alude el texto de la propuesta: la opacidad en la venta de armas de España, "especialmente en todas aquellas transacciones comerciales armamentísticas realizadas con estados no democráticos". Una opacidad que, "no únicamente limita el conocimiento y el seguimiento del destino final de las exportaciones, sino que también ocultan malversaciones de fondos públicos y altos porcentajes en comisiones, derivados de las transferencias comerciales, de dudosa legalidad", comienza la iniciativa en virtud de las informaciones publicadas por este medio.

