Público
Público

Los vaivenes del PP Casado corrige a Ana Pastor: Torra no puede comparecer en el Congreso sin votación

El líder del PP insiste en que su oferta supone "exactamente lo mismo" que en su día el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy ya planteó a Carles Puigdemont. Casado evita aclarar si efectivamente conocía la oferta de la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados al president de la Generalitat  antes de que ella la hiciera pública.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en presencia de la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, en el Salón de los Pasos Perdidos poco antes de la presentación de los actos conmemorativos del cuarenta anivers

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en presencia de la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, en el Salón de los Pasos Perdidos poco antes de la presentación de los actos conmemorativos del cuarenta aniversario de la Constitución española. EFE/Zipi

Dice que no se mueven ni un palmo, pero Pablo Casado corrige el mensaje de la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Ana Pastor, en lo que respecta a su oferta al president de la Generalitat. Ahora, en lugar de dejar abierta la puerta a que Quim Torra comparezca en la Cámara Baja sin que los diputados voten su propuesta política, el presidente del PP deja claro que Torra no puede acudir "por la puerta de atrás".

Esto es: que no permitirá que el president comparezca en una comisión, sino que sólo le ofrecen hablar en Pleno, para que después los parlamentarios puedan votar su propuesta. Cualquier presidente autonómico puede acudir al Congreso a presentar una Proposición de Ley en nombre del Parlamento al que representa, como explicó Casado este jueves en los pasillos de la Cámara Baja.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas