Dice que no se mueven ni un palmo, pero Pablo Casado corrige el mensaje de la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Ana Pastor, en lo que respecta a su oferta al president de la Generalitat. Ahora, en lugar de dejar abierta la puerta a que Quim Torra comparezca en la Cámara Baja sin que los diputados voten su propuesta política, el presidente del PP deja claro que Torra no puede acudir "por la puerta de atrás".
Esto es: que no permitirá que el president comparezca en una comisión, sino que sólo le ofrecen hablar en Pleno, para que después los parlamentarios puedan votar su propuesta. Cualquier presidente autonómico puede acudir al Congreso a presentar una Proposición de Ley en nombre del Parlamento al que representa, como explicó Casado este jueves en los pasillos de la Cámara Baja.
