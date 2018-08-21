El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Pedro Rollán, se ha preguntado hoy "qué hubiera sido del PSOE y de IU" sin Francisco Franco y le ha pedido al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, centrarse en "los vivos" en lugar de "en los muertos".
El Consejo de Ministros tiene previsto aprobar el próximo viernes un decreto ley que modifique la Ley de Memoria Histórica para activar el proceso de exhumación de los restos mortales de Franco del Valle de los Caídos.
"No sé si no hubiera sido por Franco qué habría sido del PSOE y de IU", ha declarado a los medios Rollán preguntado por este asunto durante una visita a la localidad madrileña de Cadalso de los Vidrios para conocer los proyectos a cargo del Programa de Inversión Regional (PIR).
El vicepresidente considera que con este tipo de iniciativas "en lugar de resolver asuntos lo que se genera son crispaciones totalmente innecesarias". Por ello ha pedido a Sánchez "centrarse en los vivos y preocuparse por los verdaderos problemas de los españoles y madrileños".
"Nosotros lo que hacemos es centrarnos en lo vivos, creemos que es mucho más importante que centrarse fundamentalmente en los muertos", ha añadido.
