El 22% de las empresas españolas ha descartado a candidatos entrevistados tras consultar sus perfiles en redes sociales, según se desprende de un estudio realizado por Infojobs-Esade. Entre las redes sociales más consultadas se encuentran Facebook, LinkedIn y Twitter.
El informe constata que la consulta de las redes sociales de los entrevistados en un proceso de selección antes de su contratación se ha convertido en una actividad cotidiana entre el 51% de las empresas españolas.
Concretamente, el 87% de las empresas afirma utilizar la red social de Mark Zuckerberg como fuente de información en los procesos de selección. Por detrás, un 69% ha visitado LinkedIn y un 41% ha afirmado consultar Twitter.
Instagram, por su parte, ha sido examinada por una de cada tres empresas, porcentaje que crece hasta el 42% en las pequeñas empresas con menos de diez empleados.
La encuesta, por otro lado, señala que el 81% los entrevistados también se informa de la reputación de la empresa antes de apuntarse a una oferta de empleo o de asistir a una entrevista de trabajo. Así, hasta un 70% de los encuestados ha descartado apuntarse a una oferta o no aceptar un empleo debido a su mala reputación.
A la hora de informarse, el 59,5% recurre a la web de la empresa, mientras que un 54% pregunta a trabajadores o extrabajadores conocidos y un 53% suele buscar valoraciones o comentarios por Internet.
Infojobs recomienda cuidar lo que se publica en estos perfiles, ya que cualquier contenido es susceptible de ser evaluado por el reclutador.
