Washington denuncia a Facebook por desacato al denegarle el acceso completo a su aplicación  de mensajería instantánea

El Gobierno de Estados Unidos estaría intentando presionar a Facebook para que le conceda acceso a su aplicación de mensajería instantánea y llamadas de voz, Messenger, de manera que los agentes de la ley norteamericanos podrían escuchar conversaciones de voz de sospechosos envueltos en investigaciones criminales, de acuerdo con fuentes cercanas a la negociación citadas en exclusiva por la agencia de noticias Reuters.
El caso ante un tribunal federal de California ha reavivado el debate acerca de si las empresas pueden ser obligadas a alterar sus productos para permitir que las autoridades accedan a su información en pos de "la seguridad nacional". La negociación avanza de forma confidencial, por lo que no hay registros públicos disponibles, pero las tres personas citadas por Reuters han afirmado que Facebook está recurriendo las exigencias del Departamento de Justicia.
El juez del caso escuchó este martes los argumentos sobre una moción del Gobierno para denunciar a Facebook por desacato, ya que se habría negado a cumplir la solicitud de vigilancia, según las fuentes, que hablaron bajo condición de anonimato.
Facebook y el Departamento de Justicia han decidido no hacer declaraciones. Las empresas de tecnología, que se ven a sí mismas como defensoras de la privacidad individual y son presionadas por la policía y legisladores, enfrentarían grandes consecuencias si las agencias de la ley las obligan a reescribir su software para registrar y transmitir datos previamente cifrados.
Facebook ha alegado en el tribunal que las llamadas de voz de Messenger están cifradas de extremo a extremo, lo que significa que sólo las dos partes tienen acceso a la conversación. Al contrario sucede con los mensajes de texto comunes en Facebook, Gmail y otros servicios, que sí llegan a ser descifrados por los proveedores del servicio durante la transmisión para propósitos de publicidad especializada o de otro tipo, lo que hace que puedan ser interceptados bajo una orden judicial.
