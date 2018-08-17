Público
Medicamentos Sanidad ordena retirar nuevos medicamentos con valsartán fabricados en China

En España se están revisando todos los medicamentos con valsartán, que se usa para tratar problemas de presión arterial, debido a que se detectó en algunos lotes bajos niveles de una impureza que se considera carcinógena.

Valsartán genérico

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos (AEMPS) ha ordenado retirar nuevos lotes de medicamentos fabricados con el principio activo valsartán procedentes de la compañía china Tianyu Pharmaceutical por haberse detectado en ellos bajos niveles de una impureza que se considera carcinógena.

Ha informado de la retirada a través de una nota de la Agencia Española del Medicamento, que recuerda que, desde el pasado 5 de julio, en España se están revisando todos los medicamentos con valsartán, que se usa para tratar problemas de presión arterial, debido a que se detectó en algunos lotes fabricados por otra farmacéutica china, Zhejiang Huahai, la misma impureza hallada ahora en otro fabricante.

La Agencia Europea de Medicamentos (EMA) ha indicado que trabaja con el laboratorio chino Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals para "reducir o eliminar las impurezas detectadas en futuros lotes de valsartán" según informó a Efe una portavoz de la organización el pasado 3 de agosto.

Fuentes del ministerio de Sanidad han informado de que casi 470.000 españoles tomaron el año pasado alguno de los fármacos de los lotes afectados, por lo que la AEMPS recomienda a los pacientes que utilizan el medicamento que no interrumpan el tratamiento y que acudan a una farmacia con el envase para comprobarlo.

