El rector de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM), Carlos Andradas, ha explicado en Twitter que Begoña Gómez, esposa del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, "no tiene ninguna relación contractual" con esta universidad madrileña.

Desde su perfil en la red social, el rector ha respondido a otros mensajes anteriores de personas y medios de comunicación en los que se le instaba a explicar qué relación mantiene Begoña Gómez con la UCM.

En el primero de dos mensajes consecutivos, Andradas indica que "Begoña Sánchez -tal como aparece en el tuit del rector- no tiene ninguna relación contractual con la UCM ni imparte clases en ninguna titulación oficial".

El rector precisa que Gómez "codirige (con un profesor de la UCM) y colabora en un título propio de formación permanente".

A continuación, añade que "la Complutense no se ha negado a dar esa información. No existe sueldo porque no hay contrato. En el curso 2017-18 el título propio no se impartió".

Por la anterior edición del citado curso, la del 2016-17, la esposa de Pedro Sánchez "percibió 1xxx euros, siendo la primera x menor que 5", añade este catedrático de Álgebra.

"Quizá hay demasiado altavoz del descrédito?", cuestiona el rector de la mayor universidad presencial de España.

La polémica al respecto surgió tras conocerse el 8 de agosto que Begoña Gómez codirige desde 2015 el máster en 'Fundraising' Público y Privado para Organizaciones sin Ánimo de Lucro en el Centro Superior de Estudios de Gestión de la UCM.

Así lo anunció el Instituto de Empresa (IE) cuando dio a conocer el fichaje de Begoña Gómez para dirigir su IE Africa Center para impulsar la innovación, liderazgo y emprendimiento en el continente africano, destacando la experiencia de más de 20 años de la esposa del presidente en consultoría y docencia.

