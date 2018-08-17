La matanza de ballenas, una tradición pesquera de las Islas Feroe, se ha convertido en noticia por su crueldad y horror. El Grindadráp, que es como se conoce esta práctica, ha sido relatado por un joven universitario de 22 años que se encontraba de viaje de graduación en las islas y que presencio las escenas de maltrato animal con sus propios ojos.
Alastair Ward, así se llama el joven, cuenta en el diario británico The Mirror como los lugareños le explicaron que la matanza de ballenas no tenía fecha fija ya que dependía de las migraciones de los animales, por lo que le aseguraron que estaba "de enhorabuena".
Alastair Ward: "No murieron de una forma humanitaria"
En su relato, Ward cuenta como las ballenas llegaban a la costa: "Al principio pensábamos que solamente una ballena era arrastrada, pero después continuaron apareciendo cada vez más en el horizonte".
El acto terminó convirtiéndose en un baño de sangre en el que prácticamente todo el pueblo costero participó, incluido los niños.
"Niños de cinco años echaban una mano, tratando de arrastrar a las ballenas con cuerdas y luego saltando sobre los cadáveres", explica. El joven narra también como percibía el sufrimiento de las ballenas a través de sus gritos. "No murieron de una forma humanitaria", zanja.
