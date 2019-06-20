Víctimas de la "masacre" del 3 de marzo de 1976 en Vitoria acuden a la ONU para reclamar la Justicia que España niega

Vitoria. 3 de marzo de 1976. "¡Buen servicio! (…) Hemos contribuido a la paliza más grande de la historia. (…) Aquí ha habido una masacre (…). Pero de verdad una masacre". Así calificaban agentes de la Policía Armada su intervención en la huelga general que decenas de miles de trabajadores mantenían en Vitoria. Tres obreros murieron en el acto. Otros dos fallecerían horas después por las graves heridas sufridas. Otros, como Andoni Txasco, sufrieron secuelas de por vida. En su caso, los golpes de la Policía Armada le destrozaron un ojo. El único por el que veía.
Nadie nunca ha tenido que dar explicaciones ante la Justicia por esta intervención policial. Por esta "masacre", como decían los propios agentes. Eran los años de la Transición y Rodolfo Martín Villa era el ministro de Relaciones Sindicales, mientras que Manuel Fraga ocupaba la cartera de Interior. Los dos continuaron sus carreras sin problemas. Pero víctimas y familiares, 43 años, después, siguen reclamando justicia. Pero en España poco o nada ha cambiado en este aspecto. Todas las instancias de la estructura judicial española, incluido el Constitucional, han rechazado investigar los hechos. Pero la lucha, para la Asociación de Víctimas 3 de Marzo - Martxoak 3 Elkartea continúa fuera de España.
"El Estado español se ha negado y continúa negándose a investigar y enjuiciar los crímenes contra la humanidad"
Por un lado, tienen una querella presentada en Argentina, donde se instruye la única causa judicial que investiga los crímenes del franquismo, que ha servido para imputar al exministro Martín Villa y para que la jueza María Servini pidiera al Gobierno español una relación de los policías que participaron en el dispositivo del 3 de marzo de 1976. Por otro, esta misma semana han presentado una denuncia/reclamación ante el Comité de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, un organismo encargado de velar por el cumplimiento del Pacto Internacional de Derechos Civiles y Políticos, suscrito por España, y cuyas resoluciones, indica el equipo jurídico, "son de obligado cumplimiento".
En un comunicado remitido a la prensa, las víctimas han señalado que han acudido a la ONU "obligadas" por "la política de impunidad mantenida por el Estado español que se ha negado y continúa negándose a investigar y enjuiciar los crímenes contra la humanidad cometidos durante la dictadura franquista".
"Esperamos obtener una respuesta positiva en cuanto al primer trámite de admisibilidad y que finalmente se nos dé respuesta sobre el fondo de la cuestión planteada mediante una resolución o Dictamen en la que se estimen las pretensiones ejercitadas, poniéndose de manifiesto la violación del Estado español del contenido del Pacto Internacional de Derechos Civiles y Políticos", señalan las víctimas en un comunicado.
