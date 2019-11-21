Público
Ciudadanos Villegas no seguirá en la dirección de Cs

El secretario general del partido lo ha anunciado en una entrevista. "Yo no voy a optar a secretario general, ni estaré en una de esas nuevas listas", ha asegurado.

El general de Ciudadanos (Cs), José Manuel Villegas, valora los primeros datos de participación y de las encuestas a pie de urna. EFE

El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, ha anunciado este jueves que abandonará la dirección del partido tras el Congreso de Ciudadanos que elija una nueva cúpula.

"Yo no voy a optar a secretario general, ni estaré en una de esas nuevas listas", ha asegurado, en una entrevista en Telemadrid. En el mes de marzo se espera un Congreso Extraordinario que elegirá a un nuevo presidente y renueve la dirección del partido.

"La salida de Albert Rivera inicia una nueva etapa con el nuevo Congreso, estoy a disposición del partido a ayudar en esa transición hasta ese Congreso", ha subrayado.

(Habrá ampliación)

