Visita del rey a Barcelona Unas 2.000 personas participan en Barcelona en una cacerolada contra la visita del rey

La afluencia de personas ha provocado el corte al tráfico de la avenida Diagonal –uno de los accesos a la ciudad– y los concentrados llevan cazuelas y gritan consignas como 'Fuera fuera fuera la bandera española', 'Catalunya no tiene rey' y 'Fuera el Borbón'.

03/11/2019.- Los CDR convocan una cacerolada hoy domingo frente al Hotel Juan Carlos I para protestar por la visita del rey a Barcelona. EFE/Marta Pérez

Los CDR convocan una cacerolada este domingo frente al Hotel Juan Carlos I para protestar por la visita del rey a Barcelona. EFE/Marta Pérez

Unas 2.000 personas participan en una cacerolada este domingo por la noche ante el Palau de Congressos de Catalunya y el hotel Juan Carlos en la Diagonal, en protesta por la llegada del rey Felipe VI y en previsión de que pase la noche en ese hotel, afirman los convocantes.

La afluencia de personas ha provocado el corte al tráfico de la avenida Diagonal –uno de los accesos a la ciudad– y los concentrados llevan cazuelas y gritan consignas como Fuera fuera fuera la bandera española, Catalunya no tiene rey y Fuera el Borbón.

La zona cuenta con un fuerte dispositivo de seguridad: el tramo lateral de la Diagonal, cercano al Palau de Congressos, está blindado con vallas y rodeado de furgones de los Mossos d'Esquadra, y un helicóptero policial sobrevuela la zona.

Una columna de los jóvenes acampados en la plaza Universitat desde hace cuatro días se ha incorporado a la protesta con la pancarta La lucha de la juventud, el futuro de nuestro pueblo.

Está previsto que la Familia Real participe este lunes en la entrega de premios de la Fundació Princesa de Girona (FPdGi) en Barcelona, y también se ha convocado una concentracion de protesta a las 16.30 ante el mismo edificio.

