Una vocal del CGPJ pide sancionar al presidente del TSJ de Castilla y León 

madridActualizado:
La vocal del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) Concepción Sáez, nombrada a propuesta de IU, ha pedido al órgano de gobierno de los jueces que censure las críticas el presidente del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León al Gobierno de coalición y tome medidas disciplinarias.
Sáez ha remitido un escrito al presidente del CGPJ, Carlos Lesmes, para instarle a actuar después de que el citado magistrado, José Luis Concepción, señalara en una entrevista televisiva que "la democracia de un país se pone en solfa desde que el Partido Comunista, que es al que pertenece este señor (en referencia al vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias), forma parte del Gobierno".
La vocal recuerda que no es la primera vez que el magistrado se "extralimita" en sus funciones con opiniones "que rebasan, con mucho, sus competencias orgánicas y representativas" y considera que debe haber una reacción institucional, dejando claro el "absoluto y total rechazo a sus declaraciones", y medidas gubernativas y disciplinarias, "consecuentes a su gravedad y trascendencia".
En mayo del año pasado, Lesmes remitió una carta a Concepción para censurar que en una entrevista manifestara que, debido al estado de alarma, los españoles tenían "suspendidos algunos derechos fundamentales".
Lesmes le trasladaba el llamamiento de la mayoría de la comisión permanente del CGPJ a "la moderación, prudencia, mesura y a la responsabilidad institucional" para evitar una utilización política de la Justicia o el cuestionamiento de su independencia.
Según apuntan fuentes del CGPJ, con la doctrina del Tribunal Supremo sobre la libertad de expresión, este órgano no tiene margen de actuación ante las opiniones que puedan manifestar públicamente jueces y magistrados y todas las quejas han acabado en archivo.
