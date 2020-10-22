Estás leyendo: Vox enmienda los presupuestos de Murcia tras el no del PP a la moción de censura

Público
Público

Vox enmienda los presupuestos de Murcia tras el no del PP a la moción de censura

Desde el partido consideran que las cuentas acordadas por PP y Cs llegan "tarde y mal" y que se olvidan de las necesidades de las familias, las pymes y los hosteleros.

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal en las afueras del Congreso. EFE
El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal en las afueras del Congreso. EFE

murcia

efe

El grupo municipal de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia ha presentado este jueves una enmienda a la totalidad a los presupuestos locales de 2020, que saldrán adelante el próximo viernes con los votos a favor de PP y CS, que conforman el Gobierno local, después de que el partido de Pablo Casado este jueves haya votado no a la moción de censura presentada por la formación de Santiago Abascal en el Congreso.

En un comunicado, el portavoz municipal de esta formación, José Ángel Antelo, ha considerado "amortizados" al alcalde, José Ballesta, y al PP y ha apuntado que las cuentas acordadas por populares y naranjas "no solo llegan tarde y mal sino que se olvidan por completo de las necesidades" de las familias del municipio, de los afectados por la covid-19, las pymes, hosteleros, comerciantes y restauradores, dejándolos en un "último y repudiado plano".

Para Antelo, es "irónico" que la séptima ciudad de España en población tenga una gestión "más propia de la séptima ciudad del cuerno de África".

Además, Vox ha criticado que la documentación de los presupuestos llegara "tarde", distando de las enmiendas que esta formación hubiese propuesto si estuviese en el Gobierno local.

Ante estos presupuestos "tan poco creíbles" y que son un "nefasto plagio" de las anteriores cuentas, Vox ha presentado una enmienda a la totalidad en la que se reclama unas nuevas cuentas acordes a la "gravísima situación" que vive la Región de Murcia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público