Vox Esto es todo lo que verás a Abascal en precampaña

El líder del partido ultraderechista está limitando su presencia pública antes de las elecciones generales. Sin embargo, su vida al completo quedará reflejada en una biografía que publicará la Editorial Planeta a principios de abril.

Santiago Abascal.

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante un acto. EFE

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha decidido mantenerse oculto lo máximo posible durante la precampaña para las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril. Ha celebrado solo tres actos durante el último mes, dos de ellos cerrados para los medios de comunicación.

No obstante, su vida entera quedará reflejada en Santiago Abascal. España Vertebrada, un recopilatorio de horas de conversación entre el escritor Fernando Sánchez Dragó y el líder de Vox. O eso es lo que intenta vender la Editorial Planeta.  

"Unos los temen, otros los imitan y muchos se han entregado a seguir con fervor a este partido. Por primera vez, su líder, Santiago Abascal, se ha prestado a la prueba de fuego de una confesión general", han señalado desde la editorial sobre el libro, cuya portada (qué sorpresa) es una bandera de España.

