El Ayuntamiento de Otura (Granada) ha condenado la "vergonzosa publicación xenófoba" de Vox sobre la reina de las fiestas, cuya designación cuestiona por ser una chica marroquí y llevar dos años viviendo en el municipio granadino.
El Ayuntamiento se refiere así este lunes en su cuenta oficial de Facebook al comentario que, en la misma red social, publicó hace unos días la formación de Vox en Otura sobre la reina de las fiestas.
"Chica marroquí, joven, dos años viviendo en Otura", refiere la publicación, en la que se hace constar que el Ayuntamiento del municipio está gobernado por el PSOE con mayoría absoluta y en la que se añade un "comentario particular: Por lo visto en Otura no había otra chica del pueblo, Otureña Española, y más guapa... vaya tela...".
Al hilo de esta publicación, las concejalías de Fiestas e Igualdad de Otura han condenado públicamente lo que consideran una "vergonzosa publicación xenófoba".
El Ayuntamiento manifiesta su "apoyo incondicional" a la "joven otureña y toda su familia" y concluye señalando que Otura "no se merece esto".
