Estás leyendo: Vox recurre ante el Constitucional el decreto que suspende los desahucios de personas vulnerables

Público
Público

Vox recurre ante el Constitucional el decreto que suspende los desahucios de personas vulnerables

La medida con la que el partido ultraderechista quiere acabar contempla la posibilidad de que los inquilinos soliciten prórrogas extraordinarias en el pago, además incluye compensaciones para los propietarios.

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal (i), junto con su portavoz parlamentario, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (d) y el secretario general del partido, Javier Ortega Smith (c) en el Congreso de los Diputados en Madrid a 11 de noviembre de 2020.
El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal (i), junto con su portavoz parlamentario, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (d) y el secretario general del partido, Javier Ortega Smith (c) en el Congreso de los Diputados en Madrid a 11 de noviembre de 2020. Mariscal / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El partido ultraderechista Vox ha presentado este jueves ante el Tribunal Constitucional un recurso contra la suspensión de los desahucios para personas vulnerables. La medida con la que Vox quiere acabar está incluida en un decreto ley que ha sido prorrogado hasta el 28 de febrero por el Gobierno.

El decreto  contempla que los inquilinos podrán solicitar prórrogas extraordinarias de seis meses en el pago y la moratoria del abono de la renta, en el caso de que los propietarios sean administraciones o grandes tenedores, entre otras medidas. Además incluye compensaciones para los propietarios.

Esta medida está incluida en un decreto ley que este jueves será convalidado por el Congreso, con el rechazo de PP, Vox y Ciudadanos. El partido de Santiago Abascal ha calificado la norma de "una auténtica salvajada jurídica" porque "legaliza" los desahucios y la "ocupación delictiva", según la secretaria general de su grupo parlamentario, Macarena Olona. Por su parte, el secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, ha pedido "tolerancia cero" para los que "ocupan las viviendas".

La medida que impide los desahucios para personas vulnerables ha sido rechazada por el PP, Vox y Ciudadanos

El partido ultraconservador considera que la normativa vulnera "pilares fundamentales del Estado de Derecho" como la justicia o la propiedad privada. Por eso han recurrido la medida y piden que se declare inconstitucional.

Vox habla de hasta tres vulneraciones constitucionales, señalando la falta de concurrencia del presupuesto habilitante de la extraordinaria, infracción de los límites materiales previstos para el decreto ley y violación del artículo 24 de la Constitución.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público