Vox vuelve a empañar un acto en repulsa de un asesinato machista

Vox ha roto una vez más el consenso en la repulsa a la violencia machista. Este jueves ha sido el único grupo municipal de Fuenlabrada que no ha secundado un manifiesto del Consejo local de la Mujer tras el asesinato machista de una vecina de la localidad este pasado miércoles. Desde la formación ultraderechista, que condenan el crimen pero no aceptan etiquetarlo como violencia de género, alegan que "no existe la violencia machista".

Así lo ha comunicado la teniente de alcalde del Área de Derechos de la Ciudadanía de Fuenlabrada, Raquel López, tras la concentración durante la mañana del jueves en repulsa del asesinato, según recoge Noticias para municipios. López ha agradecido la "gran respuesta" de los vecinos ante la convocatoria de este mediodía del Consejo Local de la Mujer para mostrar su "más firme condena y repulsa" ante este nuevo crimen machista, que se ha cobrado la vida a una vecina de la ciudad.

Esta negativa de Vox llega después de los sucesivos bloqueos impuestos por el partido tanto en la Asamblea de Madrid como en el Congreso de los Diputados y el Senado a la hora de emitir manifiestos en favor de la mujer, pues estos requieren unanimidad. También tras el boicot a un minuto de silencio por otro asesinato machista el pasado mes de septiembre promovido por Javier Ortega Smith y el grupo del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

La primera medida que tomó el Ayuntamiento de Fuenlabrada tras el asesinato fue la suspensión de actos festivos de ayer de Carnaval. Este jueves, reunida la Junta de Portavoces, han declarado dos días de luto oficial y la lectura en el próximo Pleno de una declaración de condena.

Asimismo, han apoyado la concentración de hoy, a la que han acudido empleados públicos municipales, y la de hoy a las 19 horas a las puertas del teatro Maribel Verdú, convocada por la Plataforma de Hombres Feministas y Contra la Violencia Machista, que contará con la presencia del expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y con el alcalde de la ciudad, Javier Ayala.